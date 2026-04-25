Drugs case: No evidence found against Shraddha, Orry, Nora

Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhant Kapoor, Nora Fatehi , influencer Orhan Awatramani (aka Orry), and politician Zeeshan Siddique will not be named in the supplementary chargesheet in a 2022 Mumbai drug supply case . The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police has reportedly found no evidence linking them to the case so far. The supplementary chargesheet will be filed next week.

Investigation update 'We do not have enough evidence to link celebrities' The ANC has completed its investigation. The Indian Express quoted a source saying, "An initial chargesheet was filed against three persons, and a supplementary chargesheet will now be filed against two arrested accused, and other wanted accused." "We do not have enough evidence to link the celebrities to the case so far." Awatramani reacted to the news on his Instagram Stories, saying, "Where are all those clickbaiting, jealous virgins who oversensationalized this and dragged my good name for weeks???"

Remand report Their names were mentioned in the police's remand report Mumbai Police had mentioned these celebrities in its remand report while seeking the custody of an accused in the case in November 2025. Some of them had also been summoned for questioning by the police. The case was revived in 2024 after a wanted accused, Mohammad Sohail Shaikh alias Lavish, was deported from Dubai on November 2.

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Case details They may be charged later if evidence found against them While seeking further custody of Lavish, the police said he organized drug parties in India and abroad with Kapoor, Siddique, and others. Police later summoned some celebrities based on these claims and recorded their statements. An officer linked to the case said they may charge the celebrities later if they find evidence against them.

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