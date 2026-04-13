Mumbai gathers to honor Bhosle who died of multiorgan failure

Bhosle's body displayed at home

Fans filled the streets, chanting Asha Tai amar rahe as her classic songs played softly in the background while her body was kept at home for mourners to pay their last respects.

Her body was displayed at home for public homage, with family and famous admirers like AR Rahman and Sachin Tendulkar paying their respects.

Much like her sister Lata Mangeshkar's farewell, Asha Bhosle's send-off was a reminder of how deeply she influenced Indian music, and how much she'll be missed.