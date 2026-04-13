Mumbai gathers to honor Bhosle who died of multiorgan failure
Entertainment
Mumbai gathered in huge numbers on Monday to honor Asha Bhosle, the iconic singer whose voice shaped Indian music for more than 80 years.
She died at 92 of multiorgan failure, leaving behind a legacy that touched generations.
Bhosle's body displayed at home
Fans filled the streets, chanting Asha Tai amar rahe as her classic songs played softly in the background while her body was kept at home for mourners to pay their last respects.
Her body was displayed at home for public homage, with family and famous admirers like AR Rahman and Sachin Tendulkar paying their respects.
Much like her sister Lata Mangeshkar's farewell, Asha Bhosle's send-off was a reminder of how deeply she influenced Indian music, and how much she'll be missed.