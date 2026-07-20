Mumbai gets 3D Spider-Man billboard for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

The billboard is grabbing attention both in person and online: viral videos are everywhere and fans are sharing their excitement for the new film.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, and Jacob Batalon, the movie picks up four years after No Way Home with Peter Parker living in a world where no one remembers him.

You can catch it in India across six languages in both 2D and 3D formats starting July 30.