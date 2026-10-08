Mumbai Khan event Taj Lands End postponed after Patekar's death

Patekar, 75, died early Thursday at his Goa home after severe chest pain. He reached out to a friend around 2:30am.

but lost consciousness before help arrived; despite nearly 45 minutes of CPR and being rushed to Manipal Hospital, he was declared dead at 5:20am.

Known for powerful roles in films like Parinda and Krantiveer, he died on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026.