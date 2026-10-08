Mumbai Khan event Taj Lands End postponed after Patekar's death
Entertainment
A Mumbai event featuring Salman Khan was postponed last minute on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026 after the death of actor Nana Patekar.
The organizers canceled the evening at Taj Lands End as a tribute to Patekar, who had shared the screen with Khan back in a 1996 musical drama.
Patekar dies after severe chest pain
Patekar, 75, died early Thursday at his Goa home after severe chest pain. He reached out to a friend around 2:30am.
but lost consciousness before help arrived; despite nearly 45 minutes of CPR and being rushed to Manipal Hospital, he was declared dead at 5:20am.
Known for powerful roles in films like Parinda and Krantiveer, he died on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026.