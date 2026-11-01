Mumbai lights Bandra-Worli Sea Link for Khan's 61st 'King' tribute
Entertainment
Mumbai is going all out for Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday on November 2.
The Bandra-Worli Sea Link just lit up with a special visual tribute to SRK and his upcoming film, King, turning the city into a fan zone.
Social media is buzzing with photos and videos as fans soak in the spectacle.
Khan's Mannat readies possible projection
The Sea Link display also teased a King movie poster, fueling rumors of a possible birthday surprise from the makers of King.
His house Mannat is getting ready for what could be its own special projection, and fans are expected to gather outside as usual.
King marks SRK's upcoming film.