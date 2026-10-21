Mumbai police arrest 5 more in Shroff firing case
Entertainment
Mumbai police just picked up five more people connected to the Tiger Shroff firing incident, bringing the total arrests to eight.
The latest suspects were caught in Delhi and Haryana, and they will be appearing in court soon.
This follows three earlier arrests made at Kota railway station; those suspects are now being questioned in Mumbai.
Investigation seeks how weapons reached Mumbai
With these new arrests, including two women, the investigation is moving faster.
Police are now focused on uncovering the alleged network that helped arrange the weapons and supported the operation.
Finding how the weapons reached Mumbai remains a top priority as they try to figure out who else might be involved.