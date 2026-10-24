Mumbai police detain 11th suspect linked to Juhu Shroff shooting
Mumbai police have picked up an 11th suspect linked to the October 18 shooting at Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu.
The latest detention happened in Indore, with the number of people arrested or detained in the case to 11.
Authorities are still figuring out this suspect's exact role, but charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) are likely.
Shroff unharmed, 3 shooters arrested
The attack left Shroff unharmed, but his driver and a passerby were injured when two men fired at his car before escaping on a bike.
Anil Pandit, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the attack, and police have already arrested three alleged shooters in Rajasthan's Kota while attempting to escape to Nepal via Delhi, and two women accused of supplying weapons.
The Anti-Extortion Cell is now handling the case and working on filing charges soon.
Meanwhile, Tiger's team has asked everyone not to spread rumors about what happened.