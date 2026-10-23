Mumbai Police find 2 Surat pistols linked to Tiger Shroff
Entertainment
Mumbai Police have found two pistols in Surat connected to the October 18 firing at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area.
The guns were reportedly hidden after the attack, and forensic tests will check if they match evidence from the scene.
This could help investigators learn more about who supplied the weapons.
Delhi Police arrest 4 over firearms
Delhi Police have arrested four people (Kunal and Sumit from Haryana, and Radha and Babita from Uttar Pradesh) for allegedly helping move these firearms.
Meanwhile, three suspects caught in Rajasthan are now in Mumbai Police custody for questioning.
Officers are digging through CCTV footage and other clues to piece together what happened and see if there is a bigger network involved.