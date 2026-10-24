Mumbai police investigate Shroff shooting similarity with 2024 Siddique murder
Entertainment
Mumbai police are investigating whether the recent shooting at actor Tiger Shroff's attack is mirroring the 2024 murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.
Both cases involved three shooters, detailed planning, and organized getaways, pointing to a similar playbook behind each attack.
Investigation probes handler and support teams
Police are now digging into whether handler networks or support teams helped pull off both incidents.