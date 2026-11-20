Mumbai police issue LOC for Pandit after Shroff attack, missing
Mumbai police have put out a lookout circular (LOC) for Abhishek Pandit, who is accused of being involved in the October 18 shooting that targeted actor Tiger Shroff.
The move came on November 20 because officials worry he might escape to a country where India cannot easily bring him back.
Right now, Pandit is missing.
Pandit family probed, ₹47.23L traced
Police believe Abhishek funded the gang behind the attack, while his brother Anil is thought to be the mastermind.
Investigators also arrested Abhishek's wife Suneha for allegedly handling bank accounts tied to illegal transactions: around ₹47.23 lakh was traced between August 28, 2022, and July 30, 2024, including money spent on a getaway bike.
Authorities say some funds even moved through crypto accounts linked to Denmark and Cambodia.
So far, the 13th accused has been arrested after the firing on October 18 when Shroff was leaving a football ground, injuring his driver and a bystander.