Mumbai police link smuggled 2,800 ecstasy pills to Goregaon deaths

The shipment was sent by an absconding German national and traveled through the US and Dubai before landing in Mumbai.

14 people have been arrested so far, including alleged coordinators and delivery managers.

Investigations found that a security guard was bribed to let "Mercedes-branded" ecstasy be sold at the event, exposing an organized network involving suppliers, students, and even event staff.

The accused now face serious charges under drug laws and for causing death, not murder, while police continue their crackdown on drug abuse at music events.