Mumbai Police notify at least 24 X accounts over documentary
Entertainment
Mumbai Police have sent notices to at least 24 X account holders on X, formerly Twitter, for sharing a documentary by Sabir Bhatia that reportedly makes negative claims about Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The move follows a complaint that the posts spread false information about a major company.
Officials seek takedowns, users respond online
Officials say the film breaks Indian laws on defamation and disturbing the public peace, and earlier, the government asked YouTube and Meta to take it down.
Now, Mumbai Police want X to review or remove these posts.
Some users deleted the video, while others shared their police notice online, calling it unfair and showing just how tricky social media rules can get.