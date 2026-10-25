Mumbai Police probe Rapido after shooting near Tiger Shroff's house
Mumbai Police are digging into bike-taxi app Rapido after a shooting happened close to actor Tiger Shroff's house.
One of the suspects, Hrithik Kumar, was reportedly registered as a Rapido "captain," which has sparked questions about how well the platform checks its drivers.
Officials have now asked Rapido for Kumar's credentials, details of the vehicle linked to him, and other relevant documents.
Rapido says suspect was app customer
Police are checking if Rapido followed the 2025 Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules, which require background checks for drivers.
Rapido says Kumar had not worked as a captain since October 14, 2026, and was just using the app as a customer during the incident.
Alongside this, police are looking at whether the Lawrence Bishnoi gang carried out the attack for financial gain, to assert dominance, and to spread terror.