Mumbai police probe shooting near Shroff's car, Bishnoi link suspected
Entertainment
Mumbai police are investigating whether the recent shooting near Bollywood star Tiger Shroff's car is tied to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The attack, which left his driver and others hurt, may have involved a gun bought in Punjab.
With organized crime suspected, police have brought in strict charges under MCOCA.
Investigators trace Zigana pistol to Bishnoi
Shroff told police he hadn't received any threats before the incident.
Investigators traced a Zigana pistol and 20 bullets, allegedly bought for ₹2.5 lakh in Amritsar, to people linked with the Bishnoi gang.
Legal action is underway as police work to connect this weapon directly to the shooting and uncover more about the network behind it.