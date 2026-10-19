Mumbai police release image of suspects in Shroff car shooting
Entertainment
Mumbai police released a clear image of two suspects linked to the recent shooting at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu on October 15, 2026.
The photo, snapped near the scene, shows both men in white shirts, one wearing a black Puma cap, which could help track them down.
Andheri motorcycle linked to Shroff attack
Investigators found the motorcycle believed to have been used in the attack abandoned at Andheri railway station.
They are checking its registration details, number plate and chassis and engine numbers to trace its history.
Police are also analyzing CCTV footage to map out how the suspects escaped.