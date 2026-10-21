Mumbai police return accused Shroff shooters from Rajasthan after 900km
Entertainment
Three men accused of shooting at actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai have been brought from Rajasthan to the city after a 900-kilometer police operation.
The suspects, Hritik Kumar, Rehan, and Phool Singh, were arrested while trying to escape by train and are now in Mumbai police custody.
Suspected link to Lawrence Bishnoi gang
The attack took place in October 2026 in Juhu. Thankfully, Tiger wasn't hurt, but his driver and a passerby were injured when shots were fired at his car.
Police say the shooters tried to flee toward Nepal but were stopped just in time.
The incident is suspected to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, raising concerns about celebrity safety and organized crime in India.