Mumbai police seal Andheri hotel room in Shroff shooting probe

Police think the suspects may have practiced firing at an unknown place before the incident.

They are planning to question the three accused and even reconstruct the crime scene to figure out exactly what happened.

Four suspects are currently in custody until October 26 after being brought from Rajasthan for questioning.

Meanwhile, Shroff's team is urging people not to spread rumors or fake news about the case. They have made it clear they will take legal action if needed.

Anil Pandit, an absconding accused, is still on the run.