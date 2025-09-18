EOW might summon Bipasha, Ektaa in Shilpa-Raj fraud case

The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is set to question actors Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia , along with producer-director Ektaa Kapoor , in connection with the alleged ₹60 crore fraud involving Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. The company was co-founded by actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra , her husband Raj Kundra, and actor Akshay Kumar. The EOW wants to investigate payments made to these celebrities for promoting Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd.

Investigation progress EOW to send letters to celebrities The EOW is keen to know the amount of money paid to Kapoor, Dhupia, and Basu for promoting Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. NDTV quoted a source saying, "We will also ask them how the money was disbursed. Letters will soon be sent to them." The EOW believes that several celebrities were paid by Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd for branding and promotional purposes.

Transaction scrutiny Case registered against Shetty Kundra, Kundra The EOW is closely examining the transactions made to celebrities for any irregularities. The source added, "The company's funds were allegedly misused, so every transaction is being scrutinized." The case was filed against Kundra, Shetty Kundra, and unidentified individuals for allegedly defrauding a businessman of ₹60.4 crore in a loan-cum-investment scheme tied to Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd.

Evidence collection EOW seeks copies of shows, promotional videos The EOW has additionally sought copies of shows and promotional videos featuring celebrities on Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. Kundra, however, stated that all such material was seized by the Crime Branch's Property Cell earlier in connection with a pornographic film case against him. The EOW is now preparing to obtain this material from the Crime Branch.