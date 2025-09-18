EOW might summon Bipasha, Ektaa in Shilpa-Raj fraud case
What's the story
The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is set to question actors Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia, along with producer-director Ektaa Kapoor, in connection with the alleged ₹60 crore fraud involving Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. The company was co-founded by actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her husband Raj Kundra, and actor Akshay Kumar. The EOW wants to investigate payments made to these celebrities for promoting Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd.
Investigation progress
EOW to send letters to celebrities
The EOW is keen to know the amount of money paid to Kapoor, Dhupia, and Basu for promoting Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. NDTV quoted a source saying, "We will also ask them how the money was disbursed. Letters will soon be sent to them." The EOW believes that several celebrities were paid by Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd for branding and promotional purposes.
Transaction scrutiny
Case registered against Shetty Kundra, Kundra
The EOW is closely examining the transactions made to celebrities for any irregularities. The source added, "The company's funds were allegedly misused, so every transaction is being scrutinized." The case was filed against Kundra, Shetty Kundra, and unidentified individuals for allegedly defrauding a businessman of ₹60.4 crore in a loan-cum-investment scheme tied to Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd.
Evidence collection
EOW seeks copies of shows, promotional videos
The EOW has additionally sought copies of shows and promotional videos featuring celebrities on Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. Kundra, however, stated that all such material was seized by the Crime Branch's Property Cell earlier in connection with a pornographic film case against him. The EOW is now preparing to obtain this material from the Crime Branch.
Ongoing investigation
Kundra alleged part of money paid as fees to celebrities
During his questioning by the EOW, Kundra alleged that a part of the loan money was paid as fees to Basu and Dhupia. However, he allegedly remained silent on key issues, leading the EOW to schedule further rounds of questioning. The investigation has so far revealed direct transfers worth nearly ₹25 crore into accounts linked with Shetty Kundra, Basu, Dhupia, and Kapoor's Balaji Entertainment.