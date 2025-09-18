'Sherlock' secrets: 5 behind-the-scenes facts you didn't know

The television series Sherlock stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. It has captivated audiences worldwide with its modern take on Arthur Conan Doyle's classic detective stories. While the fans know the engaging plots and interesting characters, there are a few fascinating behind-the-scenes facts that add dimension to the show's making. Here's what went into bringing Sherlock to screens.

#1 Benedict Cumberbatch's unique audition Benedict Cumberbatch's audition for Sherlock Holmes was anything but ordinary. Instead of a standard reading, he did a scene from an earlier episode of another one of the creators' shows. Everyone present was impressed by what they saw, his ability to capture the intricacies of Sherlock's character. This unorthodox method got him the iconic role that would become his own.

#2 Filming locations in Cardiff While Sherlock is set in London, much of it was actually filmed in Cardiff, Wales. The production team used various locations around Cardiff to stand in for London streets and landmarks. This choice was primarily due to logistical reasons and budget constraints. Despite this, they managed to create a convincing portrayal of London's bustling environment through clever set design and camera work.

#3 The iconic coat choice The long coat that Sherlock Holmes wore became an iconic element of the character's look. The choice of wardrobe was intentional. It was supposed to strike a balance between style and practicality for a contemporary detective. The coat soon took off among fans, becoming almost as famous as the character itself. It also added a lot to the silhouette of Sherlock on-screen.

#4 Moriarty's casting surprise Andrew Scott's casting as Moriarty even surprised insiders, owing to his relatively low profile then as opposed to some illustrious actors eyed for big roles like this one before him. But when he did get on screen, Scott gave such an electrifying performance that he redefined what we expect from villains. He added so many layers to his character, Moriarty became unforgettable.