Mumbai: Vanity van crash at Film City leaves helper injured
Entertainment
A vanity van crashed 10 meters into a ravine at Mumbai's Film City on Monday, injuring 30-year-old helper Satyam Kherwan.
The accident happened after the regular driver left and the van's owner, Anil Sham Singh, along with crew member Arun, asked Kherwan—who wasn't trained to drive—to move the vehicle.
Both Singh and Arun are now facing charges under negligence laws.
What happened next?
Chief security guard Sumit Maruti Kumbhar quickly responded to an alert and got Kherwan to the hospital.
Police registered a case against Singh and Arun based on Kumbhar's complaint.
During questioning, Kherwan confirmed he drove only because they told him to, even though he wasn't qualified for it.