Munawar Faruqui announces 'First Copy 2' with new poster Entertainment Jul 30, 2025

Munawar Faruqui is returning with Season 2 of his hit web series, First Copy. Fans will see him reprise his role as Arif, diving even deeper into the world of piracy and crime.

Faruqui called the show "a big leap" for him and thanked viewers for their support.

This season will also feature Krystle D'Souza and Gulshan Grover.