Next Article
Munawar Faruqui announces 'First Copy 2' with new poster
Munawar Faruqui is returning with Season 2 of his hit web series, First Copy. Fans will see him reprise his role as Arif, diving even deeper into the world of piracy and crime.
Faruqui called the show "a big leap" for him and thanked viewers for their support.
This season will also feature Krystle D'Souza and Gulshan Grover.
Meanwhile, he's busy hosting multiple shows
Besides First Copy, Munawar is keeping busy—he's wrapping up hosting duties on The Society (streaming on JioHotstar Sparks and OTTplay Premium) this weekend.
He's also set to co-host Pati Patni Aur Woh with Sonali Bendre, showing just how versatile he's become in the TV world.