Munawar Faruqui criticizes celebrities' delayed NEET response on Instagram
Munawar Faruqui isn't happy with celebrities jumping into the NEET protest conversation only after weeks of silence.
On Instagram, he questioned why it took 25 days for many to speak up, saying, "If you are going to take a stand, do it without fear, not only when its safe. Support driven by pressure or public opinion isn't courage, its convenience."
He also suggested that earlier celebrity involvement could have helped calm things down.
NEET protests demand Dharmendra Pradhan resign
The NEET protests, led by the CJP, are about the alleged NEET paper leak and calls for big reforms in how the test is run.
Protesters are also demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign.
Social activist Sonam Wangchuk joined in with a 26-day hunger strike that ended recently at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.
The movement is still growing as more people demand accountability from those in charge.