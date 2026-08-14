Munawar Faruqui reveals why he was 'upset' with 'Traitors' elimination
What's the story
Munawar Faruqui, a popular contestant on The Traitors Season 2, has opened up about his shocking elimination in the first Circle of Shaq. Despite being a strong player and having previously won Lock Upp and Bigg Boss, he was voted out by fellow contestants. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed that this early eviction was due to him being a "strong player."
Emotional moment
'I was playing the game to catch the traitor'
Faruqui said, "Waha pe pehle din hi jo kuch bhi hua usse sab ko pata chal gaya tha ki main traitor nahi hoon (Everyone knew that I was not the traitor after what happened on the first day)."
"I was playing the game to catch the traitor with everyone. I was trying that I do not give any wrong name on that day."
"That is why I was working hard to get to the traitor."
Game strategy
'I defended myself as much as I could'
Faruqui further explained his game strategy.
He said, "Even though everyone knew I am not the traitor, still they gave my name just to get me out...toh main bohot upset hua, mujhe bohot bura laga (I was really upset, I found it really bad)."
"I defended myself as much as I could. But that did not work in my favor. But I am okay now; I am over it (smiles). I am bigger than that."
Aftermath
Reaction from other contestants and Faruqui
Even after his elimination, many contestants in the third episode discussed why Faruqui's name was dragged into the game.
Parul Gulati, Ranveer Brar, and Rhea Chakraborty criticized this herd mentality that led to his eviction.
They called it a "surgical strike" against him.
Faruqui agreed with this sentiment and said he felt bad for a few people but has now moved on, as it's part of the game.