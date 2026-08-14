Munawar Faruqui reveals why he was 'upset' with 'Traitors' elimination

Faruqui said, "Waha pe pehle din hi jo kuch bhi hua usse sab ko pata chal gaya tha ki main traitor nahi hoon (Everyone knew that I was not the traitor after what happened on the first day)."

"I was playing the game to catch the traitor with everyone. I was trying that I do not give any wrong name on that day."

"That is why I was working hard to get to the traitor."