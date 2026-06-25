'Lock Upp 2': Munawar Faruqui introduces new contestants Yogesh, Akanksha
What's the story
The popular reality show Lock Upp is returning with a new season, and former winner Munawar Faruqui has revealed two of the new contestants. In a recent video, he introduced reality stars Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary as the latest inmates of Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The show will premiere on Saturday, June 27.
Contestant backgrounds
Chaudhary and Rawat's reality show journeys
Chaudhary and Rawat both gained fame on Splitsvilla X6. Chaudhary said in a statement, "I feel there are many things my fans still want answers to, and Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will give me the space to finally share my side." Rawat added, "The raw and real Yogesh that people connected with is exactly what they're going to see inside Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa."
Show details
Other contestants and streaming details
The new season of Lock Upp is generating a lot of excitement with its mix of drama, emotions, and reality entertainment. Apart from Chaudhary and Rawat, the show will also feature Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, and Pamala Serena. The show will stream on Netflix every Saturday-Wednesday at 8:00pm.