'Lock Upp 2': Munawar Faruqui introduces new contestants Yogesh, Akanksha

Contestant backgrounds

Chaudhary and Rawat's reality show journeys

Chaudhary and Rawat both gained fame on Splitsvilla X6. Chaudhary said in a statement, "I feel there are many things my fans still want answers to, and Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will give me the space to finally share my side." Rawat added, "The raw and real Yogesh that people connected with is exactly what they're going to see inside Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa."