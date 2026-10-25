Munjal's Instagram post about flight conversation sparks Delhi safety debate
Entertainment
Actor Aanchal Munjal's recent Instagram post about a flight conversation has got people talking. A foreign co-passenger asked her if she'd be safe in Delhi, raising questions around women's safety in Delhi.
The story quickly picked up online, with some agreeing with the concerns and others feeling the comments were unfair.
Munjal shares co-passenger's Delhi concerns
Munjal shared that her co-passenger mentioned hearing about "Dil walon ki Dilli," but wondered if things had changed.
The co-passenger asked if she'd be safe in Delhi, mentioning protests over education and crimes against women, sparking even more discussion about safety for women in India today.