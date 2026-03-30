Munn diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer by risk assessment
Entertainment
Olivia Munn was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer, even though she felt fine and her regular screenings showed nothing.
Her cancer was only caught because of a special risk assessment test, reminding everyone that sometimes, standard checkups aren't enough to spot early signs.
Munn inspires broader risk assessment use
Since sharing her experience, Munn has inspired more people, especially women who don't think they're at risk, to use similar risk assessment tools.
These tools look at things like age and family history, helping catch problems earlier and making proactive care feel way more doable.