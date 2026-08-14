Munna Bhaiya returns in 'Mirzapur: The Movie' September 4 2026
Entertainment
Get ready: Divyenndu is returning as Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Movie, landing in theaters September 4, 2026.
He described the comeback as "To come back with the film, it's like how life comes full circle," and admitted he's both excited and a bit nervous about how fans will respond.
The film serves as a prequel, exploring a new timeline within the Mirzapur universe.
'Mirzapur' movie reunites stars, adds newcomers
Fan favorites Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Bhaiya), Ali Fazal (Guddu Pandit), and Rasika Dugal (Beena Tripathi) are back, joined by fresh faces like Ravi Kishan, Sushant Singh, and Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit.
With higher stakes and a bigger cinematic feel than the series, this movie promises plenty for both old fans and newcomers.