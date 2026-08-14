Munna Bhaiya returns in 'Mirzapur: The Movie' September 4 2026

Get ready: Divyenndu is returning as Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Movie, landing in theaters September 4, 2026.

He described the comeback as "To come back with the film, it's like how life comes full circle," and admitted he's both excited and a bit nervous about how fans will respond.

The film serves as a prequel, exploring a new timeline within the Mirzapur universe.