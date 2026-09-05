Is 'Munna Bhai 3' happening? Arshad Warsi shares update
What's the story
Arshad Warsi, who played the iconic role of Circuit in the Munna Bhai films, recently confirmed that a third installment is indeed in the works. Speaking to SCREEN, he humorously said that Sanjay Dutt (Munna) has director Rajkumar Hirani "at gunpoint" to make Munna Bhai 3. "Poor Raju even went on national television and said, 'Sanju, I am making it, Sanju' (laughs). Everyone wants to do it. I'm just really praying for it."
Acting insights
Warsi on improvisation in 'Munna Bhai' films
When asked about his improvisational skills in the Munna Bhai films, Warsi said he improvised a lot in the first film.
"Everything was improvised. But in the second one, Raju literally knew what I was going to say."
"I told Raju, 'Please let me have fun because this role is something else.'"
"The things that were senseless were improvised by me, but the ones that were deep and thoughtful were written by Raju."
Next film
Warsi will soon be seen in 'Ghamasaan'
Warsi will soon be seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Ghamasaan, co-starring Pratik Gandhi.
Gandhi, who was also part of the conversation, praised Warsi's iconic role.
He said, "Firstly, his attire, the entire outlook was mind-blowing. Second, the way he would say, 'Bhai, bhai,' and the conversation with Sanju in the jail is what I really loved."
Ghamasaan is set to stream on ZEE5 on September 11.