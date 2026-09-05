Is 'Munna Bhai 3' happening? Arshad Warsi shares update

When asked about his improvisational skills in the Munna Bhai films, Warsi said he improvised a lot in the first film.

"Everything was improvised. But in the second one, Raju literally knew what I was going to say."

"I told Raju, 'Please let me have fun because this role is something else.'"

"The things that were senseless were improvised by me, but the ones that were deep and thoughtful were written by Raju."