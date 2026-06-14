Murphy back as Emmett in 'A Quiet Place Part III'
Cillian Murphy is officially back as Emmett in A Quiet Place Part III, with filming underway and a release date set for July 30, 2027.
Viral set photos featuring Murphy and newcomer Jack O'Connell have sparked plenty of buzz.
The movie, created by John Krasinski, continues the story of survivors trying to stay quiet in a world hunted by sound-sensitive monsters.
Murphy's 'Oppenheimer' acclaim fuels anticipation
Murphy first brought Emmett to life in A Quiet Place Part II (2020), giving the series more emotional depth beyond the original family.
After skipping the 2024 prequel, fans are pumped to see him return, especially since he earned critical acclaim for Oppenheimer.
With his star power and Emmett's story still unfolding, Part III is shaping up to be a must-watch finale for fans and newcomers alike.