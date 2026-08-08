Murphy: Grande skips 'American Horror Story' for Eternal Sunshine tour
Entertainment
Ariana Grande won't be joining the new season of American Horror Story after all.
Show creator Ryan Murphy confirmed she had to step back because filming moved to summer 2026, which clashed with her The Eternal Sunshine Tour.
Murphy described it as "truly a scheduling conflict" and said Ariana had flagged her packed calendar early on.
Grande stepping back, returns in 'Focker-In-Law'
Murphy hinted they might team up with Ariana in a future season.
Meanwhile, after her tour wraps up in London this September, Ariana plans to take a step back from public life and to avoid extra scrutiny.
She's also exited the West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George but will return to acting in the comedy Focker-In-Law, set for release Thanksgiving 2026.