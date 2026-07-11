Music industry rolls out voluntary AI use labels for songs
Entertainment
Big news: the music industry is rolling out new labels to show exactly how much AI was used in making a song.
Created by groups like IFPI and RIAA, these voluntary tags, "AI-generated" for mostly AI tracks and "AI-assisted" for songs with just a bit of AI, are meant to keep things transparent as AI becomes a bigger part of music.
AI-generated and AI-assisted criteria defined
If a song's main vocals or instruments come from AI, it gets the "AI-generated" label; if humans led but used some AI tools, it gets "AI-assisted."
Streaming platforms like Deezer are already flagging nearly half their new uploads as AI made, while Spotify is adding extra info to help listeners spot what's real.