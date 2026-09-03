Mexican musician, family, nanny shot dead; pet dog tied up
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a Mexican musician and his family were found dead in their apartment on Tuesday night. The victims include Jonathan Melendez (38), the keyboardist of popular indie rock band Camilo Septimo; his pregnant wife Ana Paula (35); their three-year-old daughter; and their 21-year-old nanny Aleida Romero Victorio. The State of Mexico Attorney General's Office confirmed that all four were shot to death.
Crime scene
Neighbors heard shouting and gunfire
The victims were found in an apartment located in a high-end area near Mexico City.
Three of them, including the young girl, had gunshot wounds to their heads, while one was shot in the back.
The bodies were discovered shortly before midnight after neighbors reported hearing shouts and gunfire.
Two of the victims had their hands bound with tape, as did the family's pet dog, which was found with its legs tied.
Arrests made
Two men arrested in connection with the case
Two men were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the multiple homicide case.
One of them is an associate of Melendez, named Diego Sebastian N.
The other suspect, Gerardo N, is also being investigated for his alleged involvement.
According to Omar Garcia Harfuch, Mexico's Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, one of the suspects allegedly "exploited" his relationship with one of the victims to gain entry into their home.
Family's son
A 6-year-old boy was found alive
A six-year-old boy was found alive at the scene and unharmed.
The State of Mexico Attorney General's Office has not yet disclosed details about the motive behind the crime or the legal status of the detainees.
Meanwhile, Melendez's band Camilo Septimo has paid tribute to him on Instagram, saying they will remember him "with immense love and gratitude."
The band was scheduled to perform in Ciudad Juarez later this month.