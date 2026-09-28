Musk threatens lawsuit over 'Musk' documentary amid platform ad bans
Elon Musk is threatening to sue over Musk, a new documentary about his life by Alex Gibney.
He's called the film a "hit piece" and claims it spreads a debunked conspiracy theory about Musk using Starlink satellites to help Donald Trump secure votes in the 2024 presidential election.
Meanwhile, big platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook are blocking ads for the film, saying it's too political, even though it mostly focuses on Musk himself.
Bleecker Street highlights platform policy inconsistency
The film's distributor, Bleecker Street, says they're surprised by these ad bans since YouTube has no prohibitions on political advertising, while TikTok and Facebook by policy don't allow political ads.
Meta (Facebook and Instagram) is standing firm on its decision; YouTube and TikTok are still thinking it over.
This whole situation has people wondering how much power tech companies should have over what we see, and whether criticism of powerful figures gets shut down too easily.