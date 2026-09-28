Musk threatens lawsuit over 'Musk' documentary amid platform ad bans

Elon Musk is threatening to sue over Musk, a new documentary about his life by Alex Gibney.

He's called the film a "hit piece" and claims it spreads a debunked conspiracy theory about Musk using Starlink satellites to help Donald Trump secure votes in the 2024 presidential election.

Meanwhile, big platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook are blocking ads for the film, saying it's too political, even though it mostly focuses on Musk himself.