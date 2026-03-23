Amazon MX Player launches Fatafat; watch microdramas for free

Service details

Fatafat to be integrated into ad-supported MX Player

Fatafat will be integrated into the ad-supported version of MX Player, which is separate from the flagship Prime Video subscription service. The platform aims to cater to India's growing demand for microdramas, a genre that has seen significant growth globally. A recent report by Lumikai titled State of India Interactive Media Report 2025 highlighted the rapid rise of microdramas in India, estimating it as a $300 million market with 450 million downloads and 100 million monthly active users by 2025.