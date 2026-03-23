Amazon MX Player launches Fatafat; watch microdramas for free
What's the story
Amazon's MX Player has launched a new mobile-first platform, Fatafat, which will offer serialized vertical videos for free. The service is the latest addition to Amazon's streaming offerings in India and will feature series in genres such as romance, thriller, and youth-led stories. It was first announced during MX Player's content slate reveal earlier this month, along with an international content section called Vdesi.
Service details
Fatafat to be integrated into ad-supported MX Player
Fatafat will be integrated into the ad-supported version of MX Player, which is separate from the flagship Prime Video subscription service. The platform aims to cater to India's growing demand for microdramas, a genre that has seen significant growth globally. A recent report by Lumikai titled State of India Interactive Media Report 2025 highlighted the rapid rise of microdramas in India, estimating it as a $300 million market with 450 million downloads and 100 million monthly active users by 2025.
Accessibility
Micro-dramas open up exciting creative possibilities for storytelling
Karan Bedi, Head of Amazon MX Player, said, "With Fatafat, we are extending that promise to the rapidly growing micro-drama category." "These are stories designed for how audiences consume content today - quick, engaging and mobile-first - while remaining completely free for viewers across India." Meanwhile, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at MX Player, said that micro-dramas "open up exciting creative possibilities for storytelling."