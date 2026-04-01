'My 600-Lb. Life' alum Martinez dies from heart failure
Entertainment
Dolly Martinez, who appeared on My 600-Lb. Life, has died from heart failure at just 30 years old.
Her mother confirmed the news, and her sister Lindsey Cooper shared a heartfelt tribute online, saying Dolly could light up any room with her smile and laughter.
Martinez placed in medically induced coma
Martinez was hospitalized in late March after serious heart and lung issues, but despite doctors' efforts, including a medically induced coma, she didn't recover.
Her family is remembering her as one of the kindest, most loving people they've known.