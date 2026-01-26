'My husband raped me when I was 5 months pregnant...'
Sreedevi Gopinath, known for her social media presence and stint on Bigg Boss Malayalam, shared a deeply personal story.
Reacting to the suicide of Govindapuram native Deepak—whose death was linked to a viral false-allegation video—she revealed, "My husband raped me when I was five months pregnant," highlighting that abuse can happen even within marriage.
Why is everyone talking about this?
Gopinath's post comes at a time when conversations about false accusations and gender stereotypes are heating up online.
She urged people not to generalize or attack entire genders because of individual actions, saying, "Well, not all women are like her, just as not all men are bad."
