Want challenging roles: Farida Jalal on battling typecasting
What's the story
Veteran actor Farida Jalal, who is currently basking in the success of her latest film Welcome to the Jungle, has expressed a desire to explore more challenging roles. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said that while she has been appreciated for her performances as a mother figure or a supporting character, she wishes to play more complex roles.
Career highlights
How she feels about being typecast
Jalal (76), who has been a part of the industry for over five decades, is known for her roles in films like Aradhana (1969). However, she feels that not many people have seen what she can really do. "If you ask an actor who is out there to do whatever she can, many times I felt I was boxed in or slotted as a mother figure," she said.
Role exploration
Jalal wants to play unexpected characters
"I wanted to play characters with a different gait, a different posture, a different body language. I wanted to play challenging roles... Make me a lawyer, a doctor, something unexpected." "So yes, there is a slight pain there. Sometimes I feel I am repeating the lines as well," she added. "So, I do want to play different shades and characters. Let me show you what I am capable of."
Role request
Her recent film 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Jalal further added, "You don't know what I can do! Give me a negative role, let me surprise you." Her recent performance in Welcome to the Jungle as Badi Bi has been widely appreciated by audiences and critics alike. Reacting to its success, she gushed, "Everyone has been saying great things. Compliments are flowing in from all quarters. This is our reward as actors." The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon in lead roles.