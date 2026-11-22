Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mysaa' gets postponed
What's the story
The release of Rawindra Pulle's upcoming film Mysaa has been postponed just five days ahead of its scheduled premiere. The movie was originally set to hit theaters on November 27, but the producers announced on Sunday that they have decided to delay its release. Even the film's lead actor, Rashmika Mandanna, confessed she is unaware of the new release date.
Statement
Here's what the statement said
The producers, Unformula Films, said, "Telugu cinema has entered an exciting phase, consistently raising the bar with films that showcase exceptional craftsmanship and technical excellence."
"In the same spirit, Mysaa is envisioned as a technically superior, one-of-its-kind action spectacle from Telugu cinema, crafted to deliver an immersive big-screen experience."
"To ensure we bring this vision to audiences without any compromise, we have collectively decided to POSTPONE THE FILM'S THEATRICAL RELEASE FROM NOVEMBER 27TH (sic)."
Actor's reaction
When will 'Mysaa' hit theaters?
Mandanna also shared the statement on her Instagram Stories, expressing her disappointment. She wrote, "Apparently the release is getting pushed (sobbing emojis) dunno to when but pakka when I know I'll let you also know (heart emojis)."
The film was set to be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. It also stars Easwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, and Rao Ramesh, among others.
Film details
About 'Mysaa'
The two-minute teaser for Mysaa featured a Gond tribal girl who is forced to fight injustice.
The makers roped in singer Vandemataram Srinivas to reboot Vijayashanthi's famous song Osey Ramulamma, which was released recently.
"I got really scared when Rawi sir told me we were going to recreate the Osey Ramulamma song," said Mandanna at the song launch, adding, "It's a massive responsibility to recreate something like that."