The producers, Unformula Films, said, "Telugu cinema has entered an exciting phase, consistently raising the bar with films that showcase exceptional craftsmanship and technical excellence."

"In the same spirit, Mysaa is envisioned as a technically superior, one-of-its-kind action spectacle from Telugu cinema, crafted to deliver an immersive big-screen experience."

"To ensure we bring this vision to audiences without any compromise, we have collectively decided to POSTPONE THE FILM'S THEATRICAL RELEASE FROM NOVEMBER 27TH (sic)."