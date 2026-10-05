Mysskin said, "I wonder if they will ever release. I had a dream recently. In it, I saw a massive elephant carrying two dead babies. It placed them near the well of my house. What did I do? I went inside, brought some fruit and water, and placed them there."

"I asked ChatGPT to interpret my dream. It told me I must have two dead relatives on my mind. I thought it represented Pisasu 2 and Train."