Mysskin opens up about 'Pisasu 2' and 'Train' delays
What's the story
Filmmaker-actor Mysskin, who last directed Psycho in 2020, has been struggling to release his films as planned. Although he has completed Pisasu 2 and Train, they haven't hit the screens yet. Speaking on the Avudaiappan Talks YouTube channel, he opened up about these delays and announced that he's moving on.
Filmmaking struggles
Mysskin's dream and its interpretation
Mysskin said, "I wonder if they will ever release. I had a dream recently. In it, I saw a massive elephant carrying two dead babies. It placed them near the well of my house. What did I do? I went inside, brought some fruit and water, and placed them there."
"I asked ChatGPT to interpret my dream. It told me I must have two dead relatives on my mind. I thought it represented Pisasu 2 and Train."
New beginnings
He has other stories ready to go
Mysskin further said, "I let them go and immediately started writing something else. I think we should not stick...we should walk forward."
"There is pain, but you have to move on. I don't want to get angry. I think I should walk off."
He also revealed that he recently narrated a story to Lokesh Kanagaraj, who liked it a lot. He has 26 other story ideas in the pipeline, including one for Mammootty.
Release hurdles
Why were 'Pisasu 2' and 'Train' delayed?
In 2020, Mysskin completed Pisasu 2 with Andrea Jeremiah and Vijay Sethupathi, but its release was delayed from the planned 2022 date.
In 2024, the Madras High Court imposed an interim stay on its release after a legal dispute between Flying Horse Pictures and Rockfort Entertainment. The latter owed ₹1.17 crore plus interest over Irandam Kuthu.
In 2023, he started filming Train with Sethupathi, but it hasn't been released yet despite a teaser being dropped in July 2026.
Acting ventures
His recent films as director and actor
Mysskin's last directorial venture was the 2020 film Psycho, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen, and Aditi Rao Hydari.
As an actor, he has appeared in Parimala and Co, and made his Malayalam debut with I'm Game this year.
He also had a cameo in Love Insurance Kompany and has Sathyavan Savithri lined up for release.