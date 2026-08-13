'Train': Vijay Sethupathi's action-thriller gets U/A certificate
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared director Mysskin's action thriller Train, starring Vijay Sethupathi, for release with a U/A certificate. Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu confirmed the news on social media, writing, "Train censored U/A." At the film's teaser launch event, he had previously announced an August release, but the exact date is awaited.
Teaser insights
43-second teaser of 'Train' has generated immense interest
The 43-second teaser for Train has generated immense interest among fans.
It depicts a speeding train controlled by a group of villains, with terrified passengers on board.
Sethupathi's character is seen fighting these antagonists alone in an intense battle.
The teaser raises questions about the identity and motives of these villains, as well as Sethupathi's character's mission to defeat them.
Praise
Mysskin praised Sethupathi's performance
Previously, lauding Sethupathi, Mysskin had said, "Vijay Sethupathi has done an extraordinary performance in the film. It is selfless. I couldn't work with greats like Laurence Olivier or Choi Min-sik, but I had the opportunity to work with Vijay Sethupathi."
"If the movie isn't good, beat me with slippers."
Production details
A look at cast and crew of 'Train'
Train, produced by V Creations and directed by Mysskin, features a star-studded cast including Nasser, Shruti Haasan, Yugi Sethu, Narain, KS Ravikumar, Sampath Raj, Kalaiyarasan, Ira Dayanand, and Preethy Karan.
The film's cinematography is handled by Fowzia Fathima, while Mysskin has composed the music.