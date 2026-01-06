'I'm not his girlfriend': UK teen denies dating Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines for the past few days due to rumors of him vacationing in Goa with a "mystery girl." The speculation started when Aaryan shared a casual picture from the coastal city. Reddit users soon noticed that a 17-year-old named Karina Kubiliute , who hails from Greece and is currently studying in the UK, had also shared images from what seemed like the same spot, leading to widespread discussion.

Rumor clarification Kubiliute dismissed dating rumors with Aaryan After days of speculation, Kubiliute has finally responded to the rumors. In response to a derogatory comment on one of her posts, she said, "I'm not his gfffff!!!!!." Her statement seems to put an end to claims that the two are romantically involved, though social media speculation continues.

Speculation sparks Online forums fueled speculation about Aaryan and Kubiliute Online forums, especially Reddit threads, highlighted certain similarities between Aaryan and Kubiliute's posts. Users pointed out matching beach beds, sea angles, and towel patterns as evidence that the photos were taken at the same location. Some even claimed that Aaryan was following Kubiliute on social media before the pictures went viral. Apparently, once the buzz got loud, both unfollowed each other. However, these claims remain unverified.