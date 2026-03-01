NAACP Image Awards 2026: 'Sinners' dominates, Cardi B wins big
The 57th NAACP Image Awards, held Sunday in Pasadena, spotlighted Black talent across film, TV, and music.
Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" stole the show with nine awards from 18 nominations.
Other big moments included wins for "Abbott Elementary," Cardi B, and a special honor for Viola Davis.
'Sinners,' 'Abbott Elementary' continue to sweep awards
If you're into movies or music that break barriers, this year's winners really highlight fresh voices and creativity in Black entertainment.
"Sinners" cleaned up in major film categories—think acting, cinematography, stunts—with stars like Michael B. Jordan involved.
On the TV side, "Abbott Elementary" continued its hot streak with Quinta Brunson winning.
Cardi B took home Outstanding Female Artist, and Kendrick Lamar was recognized too.
Other notable winners of the night
The night wasn't just about competition—Viola Davis received the Chairman's Award.
Plus, animated hits like "Zootopia 2," indie films like "Love, Brooklyn," and Michelle Obama's book also got love.
It was a celebration of talent making real moves both on screen and behind the scenes.