'Naagin 7' to feature multiple 'naagins,' hints Namik Paul

Namik Paul, known for Kumkum Bhagya and Ek Deewana Tha, will lead Naagin 7 with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. In an interview with Telly Talk India, he revealed that the show will feature multiple naagins. The series also stars Karan Kundrra, Eisha Singh, and Alice Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Show details Paul teased 'Naagin 7' mysteries and thrilling elements Paul said, "You'll see how many naagins there are and who they are in the show. There are obviously more than one, who it is that's part of the mystery of the show." "And it's not just one mystery; there are many mysteries, thrilling elements, different identities, and motivations." "Why are there dragons in the show? What is their purpose...You'll see all of these elements in the show."

Character clarification Paul addressed dual Ananta characters in 'Naagin 7' Paul also clarified the presence of two characters named Ananta in the series, played by Singh and Choudhary. He said, "There is a reason behind this and you will get to see it on December 27th." "I think this will be one of those things that is revealed early on but after that, there are many more mysteries that will be exciting to watch."