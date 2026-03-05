'Naagzilla': Preity Mukhundhan to star opposite Kartik Aaryan

Preity's casting puts an end to speculation

This is set to mark Preity's Bollywood debut after roles in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films.

Her casting ends speculation around other actresses and places her alongside big names under Karan Johar's banner.

The film's release is delayed due to VFX work, but the team is pushing ahead to bring this unique story to theaters soon—a fresh mix of fantasy and comedy for fans looking for something different.