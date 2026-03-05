'Naagzilla': Preity Mukhundhan to star opposite Kartik Aaryan
Entertainment
Preity Mukhundhan has been cast as the female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Naagzilla, a fantasy-comedy from Dharma Productions.
Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the film features Aaryan as an ichchadhaari naag (shape-shifting snake) and an antagonist.
Preity's casting puts an end to speculation
This is set to mark Preity's Bollywood debut after roles in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films.
Her casting ends speculation around other actresses and places her alongside big names under Karan Johar's banner.
The film's release is delayed due to VFX work, but the team is pushing ahead to bring this unique story to theaters soon—a fresh mix of fantasy and comedy for fans looking for something different.