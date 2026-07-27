It's a wrap! Kartik Aaryan's 'Naagzilla' completes filming
What's the story
The shooting of the upcoming film Naagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan, has been completed. The final day of filming was celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony on Sunday in Mumbai. The celebration was attended by actor Ravi Kishan, director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, writer Gautam Mehra, and co-producer Divyansh Jain, among others.
Wrap
Sunday marked last day of filming
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Most of the shoot of Naagzilla had been completed, but one day of filming remained. It took place yesterday, Sunday, July 26, in Mumbai. The [team was] jubilant about the wrap but also emotional, as they had shared a fun-filled and memorable journey while making the film."
"It was a hectic yet highly exciting shoot for the cast and crew."
Aaryan had already completed his portions earlier this year.
Team statement
Here's what the makers said
On this joyous occasion, producer Mahaveer Jain and Lamba jointly told Bollywood Hungama, "Dharma Productions is the best company to partner with. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Marijke DeSouza, and their entire team are simply the best."
"Also, we are thankful to each and every crew member of Naagzilla. Everyone has worked really hard to execute this grand vision."
Post-production phase
Release date of the film
With the shooting now complete, Lamba and his team are concentrating on post-production and visual effects (VFX).
The film is set in a unique fantasy world filled with humor. It will reportedly feature a stellar ensemble cast and an impressive soundtrack.
The film is a joint production of Johar's Dharma Productions and Jain's Mahaveer Jain Films.
It will hit theaters on February 12, 2027.
Apart from Naagzilla, Aaryan will also headline Captain India and Anurag Basu's untitled romantic film.