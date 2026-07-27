It's a wrap! Kartik Aaryan's 'Naagzilla' completes filming

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Most of the shoot of Naagzilla had been completed, but one day of filming remained. It took place yesterday, Sunday, July 26, in Mumbai. The [team was] jubilant about the wrap but also emotional, as they had shared a fun-filled and memorable journey while making the film."

"It was a hectic yet highly exciting shoot for the cast and crew."

Aaryan had already completed his portions earlier this year.