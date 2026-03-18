'Naagzilla' starring Kartik Aaryan wraps shoot; release delayed Entertainment Mar 18, 2026

Kartik Aaryan has finished shooting for his fantasy film Naagzilla, with the last scenes wrapped up in Mumbai on March 16.

The film has now entered post-production, where the team will focus on heavy visual effects that are expected to extend the post-production timeline.

While fans were hoping to catch it in theaters on August 14, 2026, the release might be pushed back as the team wants everything to look just right.