'Naagzilla' starring Kartik Aaryan wraps shoot; release delayed
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan has finished shooting for his fantasy film Naagzilla, with the last scenes wrapped up in Mumbai on March 16.
The film has now entered post-production, where the team will focus on heavy visual effects that are expected to extend the post-production timeline.
While fans were hoping to catch it in theaters on August 14, 2026, the release might be pushed back as the team wants everything to look just right.
Film also stars Preity Mukhundhan
Joining Kartik is Preity Mukhundhan, who's stepping into Bollywood after acting in South Indian films. This fresh pairing is expected to bring new energy to the screen.
Keep an eye out for updates: the official release date will be announced once post-production is closer to done.