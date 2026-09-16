Nadaline Matos attends New York Fashion Week after bone cancer
Entertainment
19-year-old Nadaline Matos, who beat bone cancer as a teen, just attended her first New York Fashion Week show.
Designer Cyril Verdavainne offered to design her a custom dress, and Matos says support from her family, especially her mom, made all the difference.
Matos wants to become ultrasound technician
Inspired by her journey, Matos now wants to become an ultrasound technician so she can help others facing tough times, just like the health care workers who supported her.