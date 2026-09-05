Nadiadwala firm leases 2 Andheri West offices for ₹2.46cr
Entertainment
Sajid Nadiadwala's company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, just leased two office units in Mumbai's Andheri West for ₹2.46 crore.
The space is on the eighth floor of Lotus Grandeur and comes with two parking spots.
The lease kicks off August 1, 2026, and runs for 28 months.
Nadiadwala lease terms ₹8.27L to ₹9.12L
Rent starts at ₹8.27 lakh per month and bumps up by 5% each year, reaching ₹9.12 lakh toward the end.
There's a security deposit of ₹30 lakh and a one-year lock-in period too.
This isn't their first big real estate move. Last year they bought Prabhadevi apartments for ₹36.57 crore and earlier leased flats in Lokhandwala Complex for ₹1.8 lakh a month, showing they're serious about premium spaces in Mumbai.