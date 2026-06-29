Nag Ashwin expecting second child with Priyanka: Their relationship timeline
What's the story
Renowned filmmaker Nag Ashwin, who shot to fame with his blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD, is set to become a father for the second time. The director shared the happy news on June 28 by posting a family photo on social media. The picture features him, his wife and producer Priyanka Dutt, their son Rishi, and their puppy. Dutt's baby bump was also visible.
Social media post
Industry wishes for the Ashwin-Dutt family
Ashwin kept the announcement simple, using just an evil-eye emoji and a red heart in the caption of his post. The photo was soon filled with congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues. Actor-screenwriter Kamal Kamaraju, filmmaker Nandini Reddy, and director Reema Sengupta were among those who wished the couple well.
Couple's timeline
Here's how they fell in love
Ashwin and Dutt fell in love while working on the director's first film Yevade Subramanyam. They tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their first child, Rishi, in 2017. The filmmaker had earlier shared that his son was named after Rishi, the character played by Vijay Deverakonda in his directorial debut. Meanwhile, Dutt is the younger daughter of veteran producer C Ashwini Dutt.
Professional journey
Ashwin is currently working on 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel
Ashwin saw massive success with his recent film Kalki 2898 AD, which was one of the biggest box office hits of 2024. The sci-fi epic was produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Shobana, and Disha Patani in lead roles. He is currently busy shooting for the sequel.