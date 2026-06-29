Nag Ashwin expecting second child with Priyanka: Their relationship timeline

Couple's timeline

Here's how they fell in love

Ashwin and Dutt fell in love while working on the director's first film Yevade Subramanyam. They tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their first child, Rishi, in 2017. The filmmaker had earlier shared that his son was named after Rishi, the character played by Vijay Deverakonda in his directorial debut. Meanwhile, Dutt is the younger daughter of veteran producer C Ashwini Dutt.