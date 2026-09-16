Nag gets 2024 Dadasaheb Phalke Award, credits Karnataka, praises Modi
Entertainment
Legendary actor Anant Nag has been named the recipient of the 2024 Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's top film honor, and he's dedicating the credit to the people of Karnataka.
He dedicated India's highest cinematic honor to the people of Karnataka and also thanked Prime Minister Modi for making the selection process fairer.
Nag calls awards nepotism and favoritism
Nag didn't hold back on past award systems, calling them "nepotism" and "favoritism." He appreciated Prime Minister Modi's push for more public involvement.
Beyond awards, Nag is known for classics like Ankur, Nishant, and Malgudi Days, plus a big run in Kannada cinema.
He even served in Karnataka politics back in the day.